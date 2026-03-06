Jets Quarterback Search: Two Veterans Emerge as Favorites to Land in NY

The New York Jets seem to be headed toward a bridge quarterback for the 2026 season.

While there are options in the 2026 NFL Draft, many reports indicate that the Jets will sign or trade for a veteran quarterback as they eye quarterbacks in the 2027 draft class. Just a few weeks ago, Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee and Texans quarterback Davis Mills emerged as possibilities for New York, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah explained.

The front office’s direction now appears to be leaning toward more experienced veterans. Geno Smith and Jacoby Brissett are two new names to watch, as they are the frontrunners to secure a spot in New York, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

The Jets have two new veteran options

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This would be a fun reunion — and the possibility becomes real if (or when) the Raiders wind up releasing him, as he carries a $26.5 million salary," Rosenblatt said of Smith. "Because of offset language, whatever he signs for with his next team would be subtracted from what the Raiders owe him — so he’ll almost certainly sign for a minimum salary."

Smith, 35, agreed to a two-year, $75 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 offseason, but his performance did not meet the team's expectations. With the No. 1 overall pick and the probable selection of Indiana's quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders probably won't require the veteran quarterback's services.

An additional $8 million of Smith's salary becomes guaranteed on the third day of the new league year (March 14), making Las Vegas releasing him before that date a possibility.

Smith, the Jets’ second-round pick in 2013, spent four seasons in New York before joining the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks for the majority of his career. He made a significant impact with the Seahawks in 2022 and remained with the franchise until they moved on from him last offseason.

Brissett, a ten-year veteran, impressed many across the league during his 12 starts with the Arizona Cardinals in 2026. He completed 64.9% of his passes, with 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns in only 14 games.

The 33-year-old quarterback signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal last offseason and has one year left on his contract. With the new Arizona regime seemingly aiming for a complete quarterback overhaul, Brissett emerges as a prime trade target for the Jets, among other teams.

"It feels as if the Jets are tied to Brissett every offseason," Rosenblatt wrote. "The previous regime wanted to sign him as a backup on multiple occasions. He also, in many ways, feels like a perfect bridge quarterback for this Jets team in particular."

Rosenblatt noted that Brissett has connections to Frank Reich, the Jets' new offensive coordinator, as they worked together from 2018 to 2020. Reich has also frequently praised Brissett for his daily preparation and ability.

There are several other options for the Jets at quarterback, such as selecting a player in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft or trading for a young, but underperforming signal-caller. However, Brissett and Smith are two quarterbacks who align well with the timeline in New York.