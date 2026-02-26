Why Jets Actually Traded Jermaine Johnson to Titans

The New York Jets got the fireworks started early this offseason by reportedly agreeing to trade Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

It was a somewhat surprising turn of events. Johnson was somebody who was a red-hot name ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, but the Jets opted to hold onto him. At the time, Johnson made it clear that he wanted to stick around. But ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that Johnson "quietly wanted out of New York" and wanted to reunite with Robert Saleh, who is now the head coach of the Titans.

As the dust settled on the deal on Thursday, SNY's Connor Hughes noted that Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme also was a big reason for the move.

The Jets surprised some with the Jermaine Johnson trade

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

"Multiple, that's how you can describe Aaron Glenn's defense," Hughes said. "But at the heart of it, it's going to be a 34 scheme. Jermaine Johnson, he is not a 34 outside linebacker. He's a big-bodied, 43 defensive end. So, a fish out of water was traded somewhere that he's going to fit a little better to old friend Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans. The Jets getting back T'Vondre Sweat. A big-bodied nose tackle that's going to eat up a lot of space in the middle of this new 34 scheme and hopefully help a defense that's been pretty bad against the run the last couple of years."

It's important to note that Glenn will be calling the plays on defense in 2026. Obviously, he's the head coach and has his finger prints all over the team, but he has full control over the defense, so building it to his strengths is paramount.

So, the Jets added an intriguing talent in Sweat, saved salary cap space by moving Johnson's contract and have the means to go out and find a better fit, whether that is in the NFL Draft or free agency. It's a bold move to kick off the offseason, but one that could have a positive impact on the 2026 team as a whole.