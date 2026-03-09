Jets Drawing Shocking Trade Buzz for 2 Dream WR Additions

The New York Jets haven't been shy to make blockbuster trades over the last year. They swung two big trades at the trade deadline last season to send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. This offseason, they traded Jermaine Johnson to the Tenneseee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

Shortly before free agency, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets made another trade to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins.

"Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus."

ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini recently suggested the Jets could dive back into the trade market this offseason, suggesting New York could target trades for wide receivers like Indianapolis Colts stud Michael Pittman Jr. or Jacksonville Jaguars star Brian Thomas Jr.

Jets could target wide receivers in trades after Minkah Fitzpatrick deal

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"They could sign a WR, but I doubt it will be a big splash -- nor should it be. They have 4 picks in the top 44; they should find a WR with one of them," Cimini wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday morning. "They like Alec Pierce (Frank Reich connection), but not at $27M+/yr. The trade market should not be dismissed. Bryan Thomas, Jr. and Michael Pittman (another Reich connection) are ones to watch. My sense is that Thomas would catch the Jets' attention. Maybe Pittman, too."

Pittman has been a stud for the Colts since they selected him six years ago. He's recorded over 5,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns since joining the Colts. The Jets could look to land him for pennies on the dollar, as long as they're willing to take on the rest of his contract.

Thomas has seemingly been worked out of the Jaguars offense, which is quite a shock considering he was incedibly dominant in his rookie campaign in 2024. Still, the Jaguars have found success without him being a focal point of the offense. While a trade feels unlikely, it's still a possibility if a team like the Jets is willing to part with the right amount of draft capital.

Either way, the Jets should be targeting any potential wide receiver they can get their hands on.