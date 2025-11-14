Jets Drop Much-Needed Positive Garrett Wilson Update
The New York Jets faced off against the New England Patriots on Thursday night without their top receiver in Garrett Wilson.
Wilson was officially placed on the Injured Reserve on Thursday afternoon, which means he will miss at least the next three games for the team after the Patriots game. A stint on the IR means you miss a minimum of four games and the first for Wilson was against the Patriots.
After losing against New England, the Jets sit at 2-8 on the season. New York's next three games are against the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and the Miami Dolphins. There's an argument that all three are winnable. The Ravens are 4-5 and Lamar Jackson's health is in question. Miami is 3-7 and is not even close to full strength at this point. The Falcons are 3-6 and have been struggling recently. All in all, all three are winnable.
The Jets got some good news
But, will Wilson return even though the playoffs are a pipe dream at this point? Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked on Friday if he thinks Wilson will play again this season.
"I do," Glenn said. "I do. But, again, a lot of that has to do with the (doctors). Him being on this short-term IR, obviously he gets to come back after four games. So, hopefully, he will be back with us."
At a time in which there is a lot of bad news around the franchise, this is the type of update that can at least be considered good news. Wilson is a certified star in the wide receiver room and had a great start to the season before a knee injury negatively impacted his season.
Wilson now has missed three games and got re-injured in his return against the Cleveland Browns without making a catch. Despite this, he's leading the team with 59 targets, 36 catches, 395 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.
No matter what happens over the next three weeks, at least there is something to look forward to with the expected return of Wilson.
