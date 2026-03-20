Jets Eyeing Intriguing OL Prospect Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster, but they addressed most of these holes in free agency and on the trade block. But they also lost a few players, including offensive linemen John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, in free agency.

As a result, the Jets found their roster with a new hole in the middle of their offensive line. They added some depth pieces in free agency, but they didn't add an impact offensive lineman.

As a result, the Jets could be looking to turn to the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have a lot of draft capital, to help replinish the losses of Simpson and Vera-Tucker.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Jets were set to meet with Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton this offseason. Pauline also reported the Jets may be looking to host him for a workout.

Jets to meet with Penn State OL Drew Shelton

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Results from the Nittany Lions’ workout have been slow coming in," Pauline wrote. "Offensive lineman Drew Shelton, who strained a hamstring during his first attempt at the 40 in Indianapolis, did not work out, as he’s still recovering. He has meetings and possibly workouts set with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens. The Dallas Cowboys will be traveling to State College in the near future to work out Shelton and Penn State’s other three offensive linemen, Olaivavega Ioane, Nick Dawkins, and Nolan Rucci."

Shelton is projected to go in the mid to late third round this season, which would work perfectly for the Jets, if they're willing to trade up into Round 3. This would allow them to use their four picks in the first two rounds to select players like Arvell Reese, Ty Simpson, and Makai Lemon while targeting offensive line in the third or fourth round.

Shelton is a very talented offensive lineman who has taken a big step forward in each year of his college career. Last year, he only allowed one sack, which is especially impressive considering he plays in the loaded Big Ten.

If he's available in the third round, the Jets should seriously entertain the idea of trading one of their fourth round picks up into the third round to land him.