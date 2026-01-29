Jets OC Interviews Begin With One Clear Favorite

The New York Jets have turned things up a notch, for sure.

At this point on Tuesday, the Jets had open defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator positions. New York filled the defensive coordinator job by bringing in former Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator/secondary coach Brian Duker to replace Steve Wilks.

Things are moving on the offensive coordinator front as well. On Wednesday, the Jets announced five official interviews for the open job: Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, Greg Roman and Lunda Wells. Of the group, Reich stands out and has gotten the most buzz.

The Jets are getting things moving

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

"The Jets have completed virtual interviews with five candidates for their offensive coordinator position – Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, Greg Roman and Lunda Wells," Jets team reported Eric Allen wrote. "... Reich, 64, is currently a senior adviser with Stanford University football. He served as the interim head coach for the Cardinal during the 2025 season, leading the team to its most wins since 2020. Reich has over a decade of NFL coaching experience, most recently as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers (2023). Prior to Carolina, Reich had a six-year stint as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22).

"As the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-17, Reich helped the team to a Super Bowl LII victory. Reich also spent time as the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers (2014-15) and as the wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals (2012). He began his coaching career with the Colts, starting as a coaching intern (2006-07) before serving as the offensive coaching staff assistant (2008), quarterbacks coach (2009-10) and wide receivers coach (2011). Reich spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a player after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft. The QB, who primarily served as a backup throughout his career, played for four organizations, including the Jets. He appeared in 10 games and started 7 for the Green & White during the 1996 season."

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets are "fully committed" to trying to make Reich the next offensive coordinator.

"The Jets are fully committed in trying to make Frank Reich their next offensive coordinator. He is going to be I'm told the head coach of the offense with Glenn having a much larger say on defense," Hughes reported.

Now, we wait.

