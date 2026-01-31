Jets Narrow OC Search Down to 3 - Including Ex-Chargers Coach

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league this season, as they adjusted to first year head coach Aaron Glenn. While there was a little bit of speculation that Glenn could be out of a job after one year, that buzz never had any ground to stand on. The Jets are seemingly all in with Glenn, at least for another season.

But that didn't mean the coordinators were safe.

Earlier this week, the Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand after an abysmal year. The search is on for the next offensive coordinator in New York and it's going to be difficult to find somebody up for the task.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman is among the candidates that will be a part of the Jets in person interviews for the vacant offensive coordinator job. Fowler reported that the Jets had virtual interviews with five candidates but have whittled the list down to three for the in-person interviews, with Roman being one of the three.

Roman is a veteran coach in the NFL, having spent time with six different teams over the last few decades. He's worked as an offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, offensive line assitant, and a few other positions, but at this point in his career, he's earned his spot as an NFL offensive coordinator.

Last year with the Chargers, Roman was dealt a tough hand as injuries turned one of the best offensive lines in the game into one of the worst. Justin Herbert and company never had a chance for sustained success because of the horrible play up front.

Still, the Chargers moved on, and the Jets could take advantage of this by bringing him to New York.

Whoever steps into the Jets offensive coordinator job isn't going to have an easy time. The team needs a franchise quarterback. Their starting running back is a free agent. The wide receiver room is rather depleted, too.

Either way, it's something to keep an eye on.

