Jets Fans Can Ignore Wild Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors
The New York Jets clearly have a lot of work to do as the franchise has an 0-7 record. But, some of the speculation out there simply isn’t realistic.
Over the last few days, one idea that has picked up some steam on social media was the idea of the Jets and Cleveland Browns coming together for a deal that would bring Shedeur Sanders to New York. The Jets clearly have a question at quarterback. But, that idea in itself just isn't too realistic right now. Then, to take it one step further and make it more wild, the idea of Garrett Wilson going to Cleveland also was speculated and that's where it just gets unrealistic.
With the trade deadline coming up, Cleveland.com Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot joined 92.3 The Fan and was asked if they had heard anything about this idea and obviously shut it down.
"No, I haven't," Kay Cabot said if she has heard anything about acquiring Garrett Wilson.. "Most of what I have heard is that the Browns are not going to be receiver buyers but I don't necessarily agree with that either. I do think they should add a good WR... Everyone needs to realize they are continuing to bring Shedeur Sanders along. They're not punishing him...They're really excited about what they're seeing in Shedeur. They're not going to trade Shedeur away before they know what they have in him."
So, there's a Browns reporter shutting down the noise.
The Jets aren't trading for Shedeur Sanders
That's not all. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt also said the Jets will not be making a deal on the "Jets Final Drive" podcast.
"Well, he said ‘can they’ and yes they can, but no they will not be doing that,” Rosenblatt said.
SNY's Connor Hughes also shut down the noise in a mailbag for the Jets.
"We are in dark times," Hughes said. "The Jets had an opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders with a fifth-round pick and many other selections in the NFL Draft and they did not do that...It's just not a match made in Heaven."
There you have it. If you scroll through social media and you see something mentioning the Jets and Sanders, keep scrolling.
