Jets Urged To Cut Losses, Send Breece Hall To AFC West
With the National Football League trade deadline approaching, there are plenty of opinions about what the New York Jets should do.
The Jets are the only team without a win this season and now are preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals without Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson and an unannounced starting quarterback. Things could be better, to say the least.
In response to the Jets' slow start to the season, USA Today's Jack McKessy floated "one perfect landing spot" for each of New York's most talked-about trade candidates. For running back Breece Hall, McKessy mentioned the Los Angeles Chargers.
"RB Breece Hall: Los Angeles Chargers," McKessy said. "Chargers lead running back Omarion Hampton can't return until Week 10 at the earliest after Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve with an ankle injury. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Hampton is expected to miss more time than that given the severity of the injury – perhaps in Week 13, after the Chargers' Week 12 bye...
Will Breece Hall get traded?
"Hall is off to a strong start in 2025, on pace for his first 1,000-yard season despite playing in a one-dimensional Jets offense that has struggled to get the passing game going. He'd be a nice fit in the Chargers' backfield to fill in for Hampton, especially since he's set to hit free agency after this season."
Los Angeles has had some back luck with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris getting hurt. Kimani Vidal has filled in well. He had 117 rushing yards on Thursday night and 124 rushing yards just two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins. But, Hall would still be an upgrade. Despite this, the Jets have been at the center of Hall rumors dating back to the offseason but head coach Aaron Glenn has shut them down every step of the way.
The 0-7 Jets could make sense as a trade deadline seller. The Chargers even could make sense as a fit for Hall. But, that doesn't matter unless Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey want to trade the 24-year-old star away. So far, the Jets haven't shown any indication that they plan to.
