Jets Fans Will Love What Alex Anzalone Said About Aaron Glenn

It was a tough season for the New York Jets in 2025, but they arguably made th right call by sticking with head coach Aaron Glenn for another season.

New York's coaching staff certainly looks different right now. Frank Reich is with the franchise as the team's offensive coordinator. Brian Duker was hired as the Jets' defensive coordinator, but Glenn will be calling the plays on defense.

When the season came to an end, there were at least some questions about Glenn's future with the team. New York went 3-14 in 2025 and then overhauled the coaching staff, but Glenn remains. This is arguably the right call because of the fact that it takes time to make changes. Sure, the Jets brought in a handful of guys last offseason, like Justin Fields. But a good chunk of the roster was inherited. When things were as tough as they were, it takes time to turn things around.

One thing that should at least give Jets fans hope is the fact that people who have been directly around Glenn have endorsed him left and right. For example, linebacker Alex Anzalone, who was with Glenn over with the Detroit Lions, joined NFL insider Jordan Schultz on "The Schultz Report" and spoke about why he thinks Glenn is the guy to turn the Jets around.

The Jets made the right call

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Obviously, I'm very close with him," Anzalone said to Schultz. "He's been through a tough situation there and it's similar to how Detroit was and that turnaround took a few years to do. You know, they have a leader of men and they have a guy that's serious about football and truly cares about his players and he's the guy that can get it done and turn it around."

If the Jets could have a similar turnaround as the Lions did it would be a dream scenario. Glenn was the defensive coordinator over with the Lions when Dan Campbell took over as head coach. The first season over in Detroit, the team went 3-13-1. The next year in 2022, the Lions went 9-8. Then, in 2023, Detroit went 12-5. It takes time to get a rebuild right and if you don't take the appropriate time, it doesn't hold.

If the Jets had moved on from Glenn, it would've been more of the same. There has been turnover left and right for New York and arguably that's part of the problem. The roster already looks better and Glenn theoretically should be better in his second season as the head coach. Things are going to get better as soon as 2026.