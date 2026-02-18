Jets Fast Fan Favorite Could Be 1-And-Done in New York

Last offseason, the New York Jets were thin at defensive tackle.

The franchise responded by acquiring Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs to pair with Quinnen Williams. A year later, the Jets are still thin at the position. But that is because Williams was traded away. If New York entered the 2026 season with Phillips and Briggs plus an addition this offseason, that would be enough.

But NFL.com's Matt Okada tabbed Phillips as the team's top cut candidate this offseason after one season.

The Jets should not move on from Harrison Phillips

"Phillips has been a strong anchor in the middle of defensive lines for eight years (for three teams), most recently swapping from the Vikings to the Jets in a trade last August," Okada wrote. "He was good once again in 2025, earning PFF’s 18th-highest overall defensive grade out of 74 interior defensive linemen with 500+ snaps. But the Jets are in full rebuild mode after shipping off ﻿﻿Quinnen Williams﻿﻿ and Sauce Gardner during the season, and Phillips is 30 years old.

"Most importantly, his entire $7.5 million cap hit becomes savings if New York cuts him (or trades him) this offseason. The Jets are not in bad shape financially, with the fourth-most cap space in the league at $79.7 million, but they need to completely reshape this roster to find purchase in an AFC East that now features two Super Bowl contenders. Moving on from Phillips would be a reasonable start."

Phillips was a fast fan favorite in New York. He was one of the team's better overall defensive players and has won over the fanbase in part for his candid comments. From a financial standpoint, the idea makes sense, seeing how there aren't many ways the Jets could free up more salary cap space from one decision.

But this also arguably isn't the direction the Jets should go. Phillips only has played in one season in New York and yet he said and did everything right. Aaron Glenn has talked about wanting to change the culture in New York. Phillips is a guy who helps in that area. Arguably, Phillips should have a better chance of being a captain for New York in 2026 than getting cut.

