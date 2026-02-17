New Anthony Richardson Report Should Have Jets Calling Now

The New York Jets should be considering all options when it comes to the quarterback position this offesason.

After a 2025 season, New York can't afford to rule anything out. If the team feels bringing Justin Fields back would give them their best chance at turning things around in 2026, great. If that means looking to free agency, wonderful. Or, if that means the trade market. All in all, the Jets can't close any doors right now.

The free agency market is going to be thin. The top options include Daniel Jones, Malik Willis, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Marcus Mariota. Kirk Cousins is expected to get released as well. Two guys who have been talked about as trade candidates have been Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa. Murray is interesting. Tagovailoa arguably is not. It sounds like another intriguing market could be available this offseason as well. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported on Tuesday that if his orbital bone injury is healed, the expectation is that Anthony Richardson will look for a trade away from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jets need to consider all options

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sidelin at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Richardson lost a preseason position battle with [Daniel Jones] entering 2025, and the Colts are openly stating their commitment to Jones for 2026," Holder wrote. "The Colts have also warmed to the idea that 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard can ascend to their No. 2 quarterback spot given his practice performance and his play in the season finale. Where does that leave Richardson?

"Assuming his vision issues are resolved after his freak orbital bone injury, look for him to seek a trade. There has been no request just yet, according to team sources, but it is beginning to feel inevitable. As for his trade value, the Colts can certainly recoup something. Each of the following quarterbacks was traded for draft-pick compensation in the past two seasons: Kenny Pickett (twice), Sam Howell (twice), Justin Fields and Taylor Heinicke. There's no reason to think the Colts couldn't get something for a quarterback who will be just 24 next season and is a former first-round pick."

Richardson is under contract for 2026 and is owed just over $10 million. Then he has a club option for 2027 worth just over $23 million. Richardson has shown some flashes in the NFL, but has dealt with some pretty tough injuries.

What makes him stand out is the fact that he's just 23 years old. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason. He has a big arm and can move around. Plus, after losing the starting job to Jones and getting hurt, his trade value certainly isn't high. He's another guy who should be on the Jets' radar.

