Jets' Projected Cost to Acquire Kyler Murray is Wildly Cheap

If you're a big-name starting quarterback who could potentially be on the move this offseason, you're likely going to be connected to the New York Jets in some way.

With the Jets searching for an answer for the game's most important position, it's no surprise that a handful of signal-callers have been linked to the franchise. Last offseason, the noise was all about whether Aaron Rodgers would be back. Once the Jets decided to move on, the conversation turned to who could step in and replace him. Justin Fields ended up as the answer.

Arguably, Fields didn't get dealt the greatest hand in 2025. Garrett Wilson missed a chunk of the season and the receiver room was thin, to say the least, behind him. Plus, the Jets moved on from Tanner Engstrand for a reason. Fields was better with the Pittsburgh Steelers the season before when he was starting than he was with the Jets in 2025. Is that a talent issue or play calling issue?

Who Will Be The Jets' QB In 2026?

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks on from the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Jets move on, which has been viewed as likely, the team will need to make significant changes to the room. One veteran option that has been consistently thrown around as an option has been Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. If the Cardinals decide to move on, the Jets would have to trade for him. But what could a deal cost? ESPN's Ben Solak projected that if Murray is dealt with his deal as his, the Cardinals won't get more than a Day 3 pick for him. If the Cardinals eat some of the money, that could change.

Projected Kyler Murray Price

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammate Michael Wilson (14) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Were Murray the only legitimate starter available for trade, the Cardinals would have a leveraged position to force an acquiring team to take on as much money as possible," Solak wrote. "But Murray is not the only big name available. As such, it's unlikely he gets dealt before the fifth day of the league year, meaning his contract will need to be adjusted to make it more palatable for an acquiring team. Interestingly, when [Adam Schefter] reported on the trade availability of Murray and fellow veteran [Tua Tagovailoa], he reported that the Dolphins were willing to swallow a portion of Tagovailoa's deal to facilitate a trade. He reported no such thing about Murray.

"If Murray's contract is traded in its current form, I think the return would be almost nominal -- a Day 3 pick. For acquiring teams with plenty of cap space and a long-term rebuild ahead (think teams such as the Jets), keeping the draft capital and spending the money on Murray might be preferable. But would the Cardinals endure the optics of getting just a fourth-round pick for Murray to save the money? I'd wager they're more likely to take on some dead cap in order to improve the draft compensation they get in return, which would put other teams in play."

If that's the price, the Jets can't ignore it. If New York could land a legit, Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback for a Day 3 pick or a bit more with Arizona taking on some dead cap, that's too good of an idea to pass up.

That's not all, though. Solak also noted that if he had to guess, New York is where Murray will land if he is moved.

"GM Darren Mougey is a patient team manager, but he was also present for the Russell Wilson fiasco in Denver, and he knows how badly the Cardinals want to get out of the Murray contract," Solak wrote. "The Jets have a ton of first-round picks incoming and don't need to hold on to their third- or fourth-rounders as preciously as other teams. If I had to guess where Murray ends up next season, this would be my spot."

The rumors are already loud out there. If the Jets do cut ties with Fields, they're only going to get louder.

