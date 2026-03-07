Jets Free Agency: 14-Year Veteran in Play for Reunion

The New York Jets need to rebuild the defense this offseason and it sounds like an old friend could be a potential option this offseason.

Free agency will open on Monday and ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that the Jets are expected to "go heavy" on defense and one name that the New York insider mentioned that should be on fans' minds is old friend and two-time Pro Bowler Demario Davis.

"What do you expect to happen: Go heavy on defense," Cimini wrote. "There are six, maybe seven, starting jobs to fill. Look for the Jets to pursue veteran-leader types with strong intangibles. Possibilities include LB Alex Anzalone, LB Demario Davis and S Kevin Byard III. The Jets will also be in the guard market."

This actually isn't the first time New York has been connected to Davis this offseason. Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported on March 1 that the Jets are "targeting" a reunion with Davis.

The Jets would be wise to bring the veteran back

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Terrell Burgess (26) and New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrate a pass break up against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Sources also say that the Jets are targeting linebacker Demario Davis, whom the team drafted in the third round of the 2012 draft. The 14-year veteran played for the Jets on two separate occasions and has spent the last eight years with the New Orleans Saints. Though he’s 37 years old, Davis registered a career-best 143 tackles last season. The Jets will also look to come out of free agency with an offensive guard, as the team expects to lose 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson once the market opens."

Davis was selected by the Jets with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Davis spent the first four seasons of his career in New York, had a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and then came back to New York in 2017. Afterward, he joined the New Orleans Saints and spent the last eight seasons over there.

After a difficult 2025 season, the Jets could use as many veterans as they can get at this point. Davis can still play. He set a new career high with 143 total tackles in 2025 in 17 games for New Orleans. More importantly, though, he's a 14-year veteran who has seen it all throughout his career. If New York wants to turn it around, it needs guys like Davis to come in and help to show the young guys the right way.

Free agency will open up on Monday, March 9. Davis absolutely should be a top target for New York.