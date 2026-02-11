Jets Free Agency Buzz: 4-Time Pro Bowl QB May Be 'Best Option'

Another offseason, and another year of New York Jets fans having no idea who their team's starting quarterback will be for the foreseeable future.

At the time, it made sense why the Jets took a two-year flier on Justin Fields in free agency last March. But as so often happens with the Jets as a franchise, that decision backfired about as quickly and spectacularly as it possibly could have.

Now, the Jets own the second-overall pick in a one-quarterback draft, so they probably are looking at free agents and trade candidates to solve their issue for the second straight offseason. Is there any stability to be found on the market?

Is Kirk Cousins the most logical Jets starter?

On Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post assessed the situation and opined that the most logical move for the Jets would be to sign four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, who is widely expected to be cut by the Atlanta Falcons after two years of a four-year, $180 million contract that went south.

"It is clear the Falcons are going to cut Kirk Cousins, so he’ll be available and may be the best option for the Jets and their new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. At least you know what to expect from Cousins if he is healthy — he’ll give you average to slightly above average quarterback play," Costello wrote.

"The Jets need a functional offense. I think Cousins gets you there. Then, you can draft a quarterback on Day 2 to play behind him, and if the season goes south, you can put the rookie in and see what you have there."

Cousins, 37, effectively split time evenly with Michael Penix Jr. last season, even though the latter was the team's starter. The Falcons went 5-3 in games he started, and he passed for 1,721 yards with a 61.2% completion rate, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

That stat line screams mediocre, and that may be exactly what the Jets are aiming for after so many years of subpar quarterback play. There will be other suitors in the mix, though, when Cousins eventually becomes available.

