Insider Revives Jets–Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Buzz

The New York Jets' wide receiver room has a superstar in Garrett Wilson, but needs to add more pieces behind him.

Adonai Mitchell is someone who could be a productive pieces for the franchise in 2026. After being acquired ahead of the 2026 National Football League trade deadline he showed that he can get open, but he had some drop issues. Overall, he had 24 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets in eight games. He would be a great No. 3 receiver for the Jets, but they need a new No. 2.

As the offseason kicked off, a handful of names were linked to New York. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a popular playmaker tied to the Jets. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said that he was "confident" that the Jaguars were open to moving him and that he thought New York was interested. The noise died down, though, as Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone emphatically shut down the "fraudulent claims."

While this is the case, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets will add two receivers this offseason and explore the trade market and brought Thomas' name back up.

The Jets have a hole in the wide receiver room

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets hit most of their short-term needs in the first wave of free agency with one notable exception," Cimini wrote. "Wide receiver. They have Garrett Wilson and a lot of question marks, which makes this a primary need in next month's draft. With the 16th pick they could have a shot at Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon.

"Also look for them to a veteran to the mix. Look at the trade market. Darren Mougey loves to make trades and especially keep an eye on those Jaguars where Brian Thomas Jr. could be on the trading block. Also the Broncos after acquiring Jaylen Waddle in a big trade, perhaps a player there expendable. Maybe a Marvin Mims Jr. or a Troy Franklin. The Jets will add two receivers before this offseason is over."

Thomas would be the ideal addition for New York. He's just 23 years old and racked up 1,282 receiving yards in 2024 as a rookie and followed up with 707 receiving yards in 2025. He's also under contract for the next two seasons plus a club option for 2028.

It's important to note, again, though, that Gladstone specifically shut down the idea of Thomas getting traded.

"I think you think aback to where we landed at the end of the season, where our passing attack was," Gladstone said. "We have no interest in disrupting that momentum. ... It can be very strange for sure. I care more for what weight that might put on Brian [Thomas] himself when it's something that's entirely out of his control and unnecessary. So I think that's where my mind would go, if anything. But when it's fraudulent claims, you just keep your mind on what you can focus on and you can actually control and try to do what's best for the Jacksonville Jaguars."

It's hard to really shut down the idea much more than Gladstone has this offsesaon. Cimini bringing the idea back up is exciting, but it's hard to believe a trade for Thomas is coming. The idea of someone like Mims or Franklin seems much more realistic after the Broncos just acquired Waddle.