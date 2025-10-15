Jets Get Brief Garrett Wilson Update With Week 7 Looming
The winless New York Jets will return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19th where they will take on the Carolina Panthers.
With the Week 7 matchup quickly approaching, the biggest question for the Jets right now arguably is the status of wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The young Jets playmaker hurt his knee in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Earlier in the week, Wilson underwent an MRI on the knee and ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Wilson avoided a major injury, but said that Wilson is expected to miss a "couple of weeks."
Will Garrett Wilson play in Week 7?
"New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson underwent an MRI on Monday and avoided a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN, but the issue probably still means some down time," Cimini said. "A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Wilson hyperextended his knee and is expected to miss a couple of weeks.
"Wilson was hurt late in Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London. The injury apparently happened on the Jets' next-to-last play, an incomplete pass to Wilson in which he landed awkwardly. He wasn't on the field for the final play."
That was on Monday. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Wilson's status but didn't rule him out for Sunday's contest against the Panthers. Instead, he noted that he wouldn't practice on Wednesday and said, "We'll see how he progresses," also shared by Cimini.
"Glenn won't rule out Garrett Wilson (knee) for the game, only for today in practice," Cimini said. "Chance to play? 'We'll see how he progresses' during the week."
When reports surfaced saying that Wilson would miss time, chatter immediately picked up pointing to the Jets' Week 9 bye week as something to watch out for. New York has two more games before the bye week. If Wilson were to miss time, it's logical to think that missing two games plus an extra week of rest would be nice to get him fully back up to speed. But, if he's already progressed to the point where Glenn won't rule him out, that's at least a positive sign. It doesn't mean that Wilson is guaranteed to play on Sunday. It could be a form of gamesmanship and the Jets not wanting to show their cards.
Over the next few days, there will be more information coming out as the injury report is shared each day. All in all, this is a brief, but somewhat positive update for Wilson and the Jets' offense overall.