Jets CB Emerging As NFL Trade Deadline Candidate
The New York Jets are going to be one of the teams to watch ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline on November 4th.
New York is the lone winless team in the NFL right now and unsurprisingly that has led to trade chatter increasing over the last few weeks. New York has roughly three weeks to quiet the noise before the trade deadline. Names like Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson II, and Will McDonald IV have popped up recently as the season has spiraled out of control.
Connor Hughes of SNY even talked about Johnson, but noted that he has heard that it would take "a lot" for the Jets to seriously consider moving the 26-year-old linebacker.
Will the Jets make a splash at the trade deadline?
"DE Jermaine Johnson is a name that has come up for several teams in need of edge help in trade discussions, sources told SNY," Hughes said. "It would take 'a lot' for the Jets to part with Johnson, a team involved in those conversations said."
Johnson, Hall, and McDonald are guys popular in speculative deals right now. It's tough to cut through all of the noise out there, but one thing that should give Jets fans some solace at least is that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that his "sense" right now is that the Jets would prefer "modest moves" like trading Michael Carter II over someone like Johnson or Will McDonald IV.
"The Jets will be a focus for teams looking to poach key players at the trade deadline, most notably pass rushers McDonald and Johnson," Fowler said. "New York wanted to get back from London before making any sweeping determinations of whether to move players. My sense is the Jets would prefer more modest moves (think corner Michael Carter II), but much will depend on the type of offers New York receives for key players."
Carter is no slouch. He has started four games for the Jets this season and has allowed just eight completions in coverage. Carter has a potential out in his three-year, $30.75 million deal this upcoming offseason. A deal involving him would bring back assets without hurting the future much. Trading a guy like Johnson away would be a clear sign of an even bigger rebuild on the way.
