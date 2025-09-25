Jets Get Crucial Injury Updates On 4 Key Starters Before Dolphins Game
The New York Jets have struggled out of the gate, falling to 0-3 on the season after a crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets have now lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and the Buccaneers in consecutive weeks.
And they haven't gotten to this point with good health. The Jets have been crushed by injuries all season. They lost Justin Fields to a concussion in Week 2, but he's since returned to practice. While Fields is still in the concussion protocol, there's a chance he makes his return this week.
But Fields isn't the only key starter battling an injury for the Jets.
Jets need to get healthy sooner rather than later
The Jets recently landed a trade for Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., but he's listed as week-to-week with an ankle injury, according to head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn also reported that star linebacker Jermaine Johnson was week-to-week with an ankle injury.
Johnson is one of the more crucial players on the Jets' defense. He's a key piece of the puzzle for their run defense while also providing a high ceiling as a pass rusher. When healthy, he could record seven or eight sacks in a season like he did in 2023. Brownlee was added for his run defense, while the Jets' cornerback room struggles, but it doesn't seem like he will debut this week.
Aside from these two, a handful of injured Jets are returning to practice on Thursday. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, safety Tony Adams, kick returner Kene Nwangwu, and defensive lineman Jay Tufele will practice this week, but their status for Monday's game is still up in the air.
The Jets need Reynolds back more than anything. Reynolds is expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver on the team, but his absence has left a gaping hole in the depth chart. Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, and the other wide receivers on the team haven't stepped up.
Adams and Tufele need to make quick returns, too, as the Jets' defense has struggled this year.
