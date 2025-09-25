Jets Country

Jets Get Good News With Justin Fields Injury Update; Will He Play?

Justin Fields will be the Jets starting quarterback this week, if he's cleared by the doctors...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) got sacked in back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter before exiting the game, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) got sacked in back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter before exiting the game, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford.
The New York Jets took a leap of faith in the offseason when they cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and opted to replace him with young free agent Justin Fields. Rodgers was solid with the Jets, but he didn't lead them to many wins and there seemed to be more drama than anything.

With Fields, the Jets seemed to be planning for the future. In Week 1, the decision looked like it was paying off. Fields dominated against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, en route to three touchdowns and multiple big plays. Unfortunately for Aaron Glenn's team, the defense would fold late in the game, resulting in a crushing loss.

In Week 2, the Jets were crushed by the Buffalo Bills. Fields struggled mightily in one of the worst games of his career and was bounced from the game with a concussion. The young signal caller missed Week 3.

Justin Fields still in concussion protocol, set to practice on Thursday

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) causes a fumble on New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fields has been sidelined with the concussion for multiple weeks now, but head coach Aaron Glenn recently announced that Fields would return to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's matchup with the rival Miami Dolphins. Glenn also noted that Fields is still in the concussion protocol and would need to be cleared by the doctors to start on Monday.

There have been a lot of rumors circulating that the Jets might not want to start Fields this week after his horrendous performance in Week 2. Tyrod Taylor is a solid backup option for New York, and he flashed some ability in Week 3. But Glenn shut these rumors down, announcing that if Fields is cleared, he's going to start for the Jets.

Fields was brought in to potentially be the Jets' franchise starter. He put together a great performance against a good Steelers defense. An injury and a poor showing against the Bills won't keep him on the sidelines.

However, he's still fighting an uphill battle to be cleared in time to play. With the Jets playing on Monday night, there's a better chance the doctors will clear him in time.

