Jets Get Good News On Rookie CB Azareye'h Thomas
The big story around the New York Jets right now is the quarterback position, but with a game to be played in four days, that's not all.
New York opted to name Tyrod Taylor as the team's starting quarterback. That's a decision that has been discussed at length and will continue to be, but there's more going on with the team. For example, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shared injury updates on Wednesday. On the bright side, Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Azareye'h Thomas are returning to action. Glenn noted that Harrison Phillips and Will McDonald IV were set to miss Wednesday's practice, although he didn't sound concerned.
"We have four guys of note," Glenn said. "Two guys that will not be practicing today but I'm sure they will be just fine as the week starts to progress. That would be (Harrison Phillips) and (Will McDonald IV). Again, I look forward to seeing those guys come out tomorrow and working on Friday also.
The Jets announced injury updates on Wednesday
"Two other guys that will be practicing, (Marcelino McCrary-Ball), he'll be back. His window is open. So, look forward to that. And, the next person is (Azareye'h Thomas). AZ will be coming off his concussion protocol and he should be cleared after today's practice."
Thomas missed last week's matchup against the New England Patriots due to a concussion. With Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II no longer members of the Jets, Thomas has become an even more integral piece for the franchise. The third-round rookie has played in nine games, including two starts, and has held opposing quarterbacks to a great 46.2 percent completion rate on 13 targets.
His return to practice arguably is the most important of all four of Glenn's updates on Wednesday. McCrary-Ball isn't guaranteed to play on Sunday. Phillips and McDonald sound like they will be alright as well. Thomas plays a position that is clearly of need right now for New York. Getting cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol on Wednesday would have him in line to play Sunday barring and unexpected change.
McCrary-Ball was designated to return to practice on Tuesday. He was placed on the Injured Reserve back in September due to a hamstring injury and now his 21-day practice window is open.
Phillips and McDonald not practicing isn't overtly concerning yet. They both missed practice time last week, but were ready to roll for the Thursday night matchup against the Patriots.
Now, the Jets have four more days to get ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
