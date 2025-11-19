Jets Coach Aaron Glenn Addresses Justin Fields Benching
It has been known throughout the week that the New York Jets were making a change at quarterback. On Wednesday, head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the move in front of the media, although he didn't fully pull back the curtain on what went into the decision.
"On Monday, talked to both of those guys, talked to the team on Monday," Glenn said. "Tyrod will be our starter."
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
There was a follow up question asking why Taylor and why now, but Glenn didn't get into it much.
"Because I wanted to."
The Jets head coach addressed the QB decision
Throughout his media availability, Glenn acknowledged that the decision was "purely" his own and that he felt like the time was now to make it.
"It was purely my decision," Glenn said. "I feel like it was the time to do it. Again, had good conversations with both of those guys. These situations are not always easy, but as a head coach you have to do what's best for the team and I felt like it's what's best for the team."
Now, that doesn't fully get into the full reasoning behind why the Jets opted to move on and make the change at this point in the season, especially after weeks of rumors about the possibility. New York lost against the New England Patriots last Thursday night, 27-14. If you were to watch that game, it wasn't Fields' worst of the season, by any means. But, now the change has been made.
ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the reason behind the timing of the move right now is to get a good look at the pass-catchers on the roster with the passing offense struggling overall. That would be pretty fair. At 2-8, the Jets aren't making the playoffs unless they win seven games in a row and get a lot of help. Even if they were to win seven in a row, a 9-8 wouldn't record wouldn't guarantee them a Wild Card berth, by any means.
At this point, it seems like the team is looking to the future and it's important to see what the team has all over the place with more difficult decisions surely coming in the offseason.
More NFL: Why Jets Reportedly Benched Justin Fields Right Now