Jets Linked to Trade for $12.5 Million QB After Hiring Frank Reich

The New York Jets are looking to build a new offense after a disastrous season last year. They struggled to find consistency with Justin Fields at the helm, so there's a good chance he's cut before the offseason is over.

The Jets opted to head in a new direction on offense on Wednesday when they announced they had hired former head coach Frank Reich as their new offensive coordinator. Reich spent five years as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and a season as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

But the team still doesn't have a quarterback. Reich is likely going to be one of the key voices in the Jets' pursuit of their next signal caller.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently suggested the Jets could look to make a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett to reunite him with Reich in New York.

Jacoby Brissett could fit perfectly alongside Frank Reich in New York

"If the Jets do target veteran QBs with ties to Frank Reich, I would not make any assumptions about Carson Wentz. Things ended very poorly for them in Indianapolis," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Wednesday. "The two QBs that make more sense Reich-wise: Jacoby Brissett. Colts QB for three years with Reich. Cardinals might be willing to trade him with a new staff coming in. Kirk Cousins. They've never worked together but they've built a friendship over the years, bonding over their faith."

Reich and Brissett spent some time together with the Colts in the aftermath of Andrew Luck's sudden retirement. The two found quite a bit of success together, despite the unfortunate circumstances in Indianapolis.

Brissett enjoyed a solid season with the Cardinals last year. He came in for Kyler Murray, who's also been connected to the Jets, halfway through the season. The veteran signal caller flashed quite a bit of arm talent with the Cardinals.

If Reich has his way, the Jets could bring his old friend to New York with the hopes that he can keep them afloat for the time being.

