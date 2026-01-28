Jets Get Projected Asking Price in Disastrous Trade Idea for $212M QB

The New York Jets have the worst quarterback situation in football right now. They took a chance on Justin Fields, and it didn't pay off. Now, they're likely to cut ties with Fields and build a new quarterback room.

The Jets likely won't find a quarterback at pick No. 2 in the NFL Draft, so they're going to need to turn to free agency or the trade market to find an impact starter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested the Jets could be the top landing spot in a trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, while also projecting Tagovailoa to be worth a 2027 sixth round pick on the trade block.

Jets should avoid Tua Tagovailoa at all costs

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks on the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley have no ties to the Alabama product, and most expect the new front office to find a way to dump Tagovailoa in the not-too-distant future," Knox wrote. "Trading Tagovailoa would save $11.2 million in cap space, though convincing a team to take on his deal would be tough, and would likely yield a low return.

"We probably won't see a team actively pursue Tagovailoa on the trade market, though the aforementioned Jets may be desperate enough to consider him if Murray can't be acquired and they can't land a free agent like Malik Willis or Daniel Jones. Outside of New York, it's hard to even fathom a team taking a chance on Tagovailoa via a trade."

A trade for Tagovailoa would be a disaster for the Jets for multiple reasons.

Tagovailoa has been bad for the Dolphins over the last few years. He needs to be moved to a team that can develop a quarterback. The Jets have struggled to develop quarterbacks in the past, so there's next to zero percent chance they could help turn Tagovailoa's career around.

Bringing in a player attached to a $212 million contract would be the worst idea. They'd be in trouble with cap space over the next few years if they made this move.

More NFL: Jets Get Projected Asking Price in Potential Kyler Murray Blockbuster