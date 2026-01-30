Jets Safety Already Turning Heads As Free Agent Option

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but a lot of it stemmed from their horrific quarterback play. They had one of the worst quarterback situations in the league and it kept them from being competitive in most games.

That's bad news because quarterback is the toughest position to find a franchise option, but it's good news because the rest of the Jets team is comparable to other middle of the road teams in the league.

This offseason, the Jets need to continue building out their roster so their eventual franchise quarterback can walk into a good situation and not a disastrous one.

PFF recently discussed Jets safety Andre Cisco as a free agent and listed him among their top 100 free agents of the offseason. Despite losing half the season to injuries, the Jets need to do everything they can to bring the young defensive back to New York again next season.

Andre Cisco should garner a lot of attention in free agency

"Cisco suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 of his lone season with the Jets, ending a three-year streak of playing at least 800 snaps on defense," the site's uncredited author wrote. "A solid starter, he has earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in every season and will be just 26 when the 2026 NFL campaign kicks off."

Before he went down with injuries, Cisco looked like he had the potential to be a true breakout star for the Jets. He was a bright spot in their secondary after putting together a few solid campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, there were times that he struggled, too.

His injury derailed another solid season, but he's still only 25 years old. The Jets would be smart to attempt to bring him back on a two or three year deal that makes him a staple of the defense.

This would plug one of the holes that the Jets have on their roster, allowing them to target more pressing positions in the NFL draft.

