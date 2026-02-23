Jets Getting Blockbuster Trade Buzz for Cardinals 2-Time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets desperately need to add a new quarterback to their roster this season. They took a risk on Justin Fields last season, and it didn't pay off.

Now the Jets need to be aggressive, but the options are limited.

Free agency doesn't have any star quarterbacks. The NFL draft only has one top 10 talent, and Fernando Mendoza is expected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. As a result, the Jets will need to be creative.

Jack McKessy of USA Today recently listed the Jets as one of the top trade landing spots for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Multiple other analysts have connected the Jets to Murray throughout the early stages of the offseason.

Kyler Murray is the dream trade target for the Jets

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammate Michael Wilson (14) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets struggled with their quarterback situation in 2025," McKessy wrote. "Between Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and rookie Brady Cook, none provided confidence as a 2026 starting quarterback option for New York. 'Gang Green' is similar to Pittsburgh in that it has a plethora of draft picks to use in a trade and among the most cap space in the NFL.

"Murray could be an ideal bridge option for the Jets, given his contract situation as well, with his deal providing an out via a cut in 2027 or a declined team option ahead of 2028. In addition, like the Steelers, New York has a new face at offensive coordinator in Frank Reich. Adding Murray could provide a similar offensive refresh to the one pitched for Pittsburgh with a new quarterback joining a new coordinator."

Murray would fit the Jets perfectly. He's still young enough to build the team around if he shows signs of potential. He has the talent to take the Jets to the postseason if the right moves are made. But his contract would also allow the Jets to opt out in the near future if things don't work out.

At best, he could be the franchise quarterback. At worst, he would be an expensive bridge quarterback.

At the end of the day, this would come down to the draft capital the Jets are willing to give up. If the Cardinals are asking for less than a second-round pick, it would be a no-brainer move for New York. At this point, a second round pick seems like fair compensation, but it's unclear where the Cardinals are at with his value.

