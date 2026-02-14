What Jets, Kyler Murray Trade Could Look Like

If the New York Jets can get the quarterback position right this offseason, the perception of the franchise could shift quickly.

Two examples of this are the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. New Orleans was 1-7 to kick off the 2025 season before installing rookie Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback. New Orleans went 5-4 with Shough leading the charge and now the Saints look like a team that can make some noise in the NFC in 2026. The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024, one game worse than the Jets, and then made a run to the Super Bowl in 2025.

Getting the quarterback right will change things quickly. For the Patriots and Saints, the answer was in the NFL Draft. This year, the quarterback class is weak outside of Fernando Mendoza. Rolling with a veteran may be the team's best chance at turning things around in 2026. Of all of the names who have been linked to New York, the guy who arguably would bring the most upside is two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray. Rumors have been swirling left and right that the Arizona Cardinals could move on this offseason and the Jets have been a team consistently brought up as a fit.

If Murray does end up on the block, what could get a deal done? Let's dive in.

What Kyler Murray could cost in a deal

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a lot of chatter out there and mock trades and other things of that nature. Most is just noise. It's important to listen to what the insiders are saying to get a true gauge. For example, ESPN's Ben Solak noted that if Murray's deal is not adjusted, the price for a trade would likely be a Day 3 pick. He noted that if the Cardinals took on some of the dead cap, that could increase the price.

So, that would mean that potentially a fourth-round pick or a combination of picks between the fourth and seventh rounds would seem to move the needle with the contract as it currently stands, per Solak. If the Cardinals absorbed dead cap, then we'd be talking a little bit higher, maybe a third-rounder?

The Jets have four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. They currently don't have a third-round pick, but do have a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders. For the Jets, trading their first- and second-round picks arguably would be too much. But the fourth-round pick and one of the fifth-rounders, plus a player, should be enough based on what Solak said. Arguably, Murray would be the option that moves the needle the most and the Jets should get Arizona on the phone.

