NFL Insider Opens Door to Shocking Justin Fields-Jets Reunion
The New York Jets seemingly had the worst quarterback room in football. Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor didn't help lead the Jets to many wins, so the assumption this offseason has been that the Jets will move on from both and opt for a new quarterback next season.
To get rid of Fields, the Jets would need to buy him out for $10 million, which would save them from paying the other $10 million in his deal.
ESPN's Ben Solak recently suggested he wouldn't be surprised if the Jets opted to retain Fields and Taylor this offseason, adding a middle round rookie alongside them in the quarterback room.
Justin Fields' time in New York might not be over after all
"I don't think it would be egregious for the Jets to enter next season with a QB room of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and (insert middle-round rookie here)," Solak wrote. "Fields was frustratingly cautious for the Jets last season, but most of the free agent options aren't much better than him or Taylor. The Jets do have plenty of money to acquire either Tua Tagovailoa or Kyler Murray.
"Given the Jets' intradivisional familiarity with Tagovailoa's game, I'd be surprised if they go that direction (though, with Frank Reich calling the offense, the RPO game would work well). Murray seems like a more realistic option. GM Darren Mougey is a patient team manager, but he was also present for the Russell Wilson fiasco in Denver, and he knows how badly the Cardinals want to get out of the Murray contract."
Would the Jets rather pay Fields an additional $10 million or cut him and save the money? Either way, they owe him at least $10 million for the upcoming season.
Looking at the quarterback market right now, the Jets might be better off holding onto Fields, potentially as a backup, rather than cutting him.
This isn't to say that Fields is the franchise starter in New York, but would the Jets be much better with Malik Willis under center? Considering it would cost them $10 million to buy Fields out and then potentially $20 million per season to sign Willis or another quarterback, it's hard to imagine the Jets willing to spend $30-plus million to move on from Fields.
While it still seems like he'll be cut, there's growing speculation that he could be brought back.
