NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land 'Most Dynamic Defender' in Round 1

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last year and they don't have too much to be excited about. Their team doesn't have a franchise quarterback and their lacking a clear direction.

But the one rewarding aspect of a bad season and the ensuing rebuild is their draft pick. The Jets own the No. 2 pick in the draft because of their poor season. They also own the No. 16 pick in the first round, which they acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade. But they need to hit big with these two top selections.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In the first round at pick No. 2, Middlehurst-Schwartz predicted the Jets would select star Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese to add to their defense.

Jets should land Ohio State's Arvell Reese with pick No. 2

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) carries the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) defends during second half the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"If Aaron Glenn's delayed staff reset didn't reflect a heightened level of panic for Gang Green, his taking over of defensive play-calling duties surely drove home the need for change," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "But a unit stunningly short on playmakers after trading away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams will have a difficult time turning things around without a significant talent infusion in the draft.

"Reese is hardly a finished product, particularly if any team is counting on him to make the transition from ultraversatile off-ball linebacker to full-time edge rusher. Still, the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder might be the most dynamic defender in the draft when things are clicking for him."

Reese is the clear top choice for the Jets, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The star linebacker played multiple roles for Ohio State's defense last season. He played as an edge rusher, which seems to be where his long-term role in the NFL will be. But he also thrived in the quarterback spy role because of his freakish athleticism. Reese was also able to play zone coverage as an off-ball linebacker, covering running backs out of the backfield better than most expected.

Reese's athleticism, strength, and speed make him one of the higher potential prospects in the draft. If he can put the pieces together in the NFL, he could be a superstar before we know it.

More NFL: Breece Hall Predicted to Betray Jets for Deal With NFC Contender

