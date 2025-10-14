Aaron Glenn Under Heavy Fire After Jets' Embarrassing 0-6 Start
The New York Jets are the worst team in the league after six weeks and they don't seem to be showing much growth through the year. They're 0-6 and sit at the bottom of the standings after a crushing loss to the Denver Broncos.
Head coach Aaron Glenn is still looking for his first win since taking over the Jets in the offseason. But with these struggles, a lot of the blame is being placed on his shoulders, which can't be easy to deal with.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested Glenn could be on the hot seat this year, which is a shocking suggestion to make for a head coach who's only six games into his career in the position.
Could Aaron Glenn be on the hot seat for the Jets this season?
"Woody Johnson has earned a reputation as a meddling, impulsive owner, which raises early doubts about head coach Aaron Glenn's short-term future with the club," Moton wrote. "The Jets are the league's only winless team, and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson openly questioned one of Glenn's baffling coaching decisions after a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London.
"That said, Glenn bristled at a question about whether quarterback Justin Fields will keep his job. He firmly stands behind the signal-caller after the team finished with a net total of minus-10 passing yards. Glenn's in-game decisions and responses that contradict those calls could make Johnson impatient as the team searches for its first win. If Gang Green finishes with the league's worst record, the first-time head coach could be one-and-done in New York."
It's hard to suggest Glenn is on the hot seat after six weeks of the season, but th eJets are underperforming tremendously. New York doesn't have the worst roster in football. Not even close. But they're the worst team in football. That falls back on the coaching.
Still, it seems unfair to suggest he's on the hot seat. His job isn't in jeopardy right now, but if the Jets continue to lose and Glenn continues to make bad decisions, his seat could begin to warm up.
If the Jets finish the season with less than two wins and posts the worst record in the NFL, there's a chance Glenn is one and done in New York.
