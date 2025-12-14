Jets Lose Three Against Jaguars, Including Safety Tony Adams

The New York Jets entered the Week 15 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars undermanned and were bitten by the injury bug once again.

New York lost three players throughout the contest against Jacksonville. Safety Tony Adams exited with a groin injury, defensive back Isaiah Oliver exited with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Eric Watts exited with a concussion.

New York officially announced on X that all three were ruled out for the Week 15 showdown.

"Tony Adams and Isaiah Oliver have been downgraded to out," the Jets announced.

"Watts has been downgraded to out with a concussion," the Jets announced.

Before the game, the Jets ruled out Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Kiko Mauigoa, Mason Taylor, and Azareye'h Thomas.

Watts entered the contest with just one game under his belt this season. His lone contest before Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars was on Nov. 30 against the Atlanta Falcons. Adams has had an up-and-down role with the Jets this season. He entered the Week 15 contest with 11 games under his belt this season, including eight starts. Adams began the season as one of the Jets' starting safeties and then moved to a reserve role, and then back to the starting lineup on Nov. 9.

Oliver has appeared in each game for the Jets this season, including two starts.

New York has had a roller coaster of a season so far and that trend continued on Sunday. The Jets entered the contest with their third different starting quarterback this season in undrafted rookie Brady Cook and then suffered even more injuries. New York has three games left in the regular season against the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and the Buffalo Bills. While Cook, and the Jets in general, showed some progress on Sunday, unfortunately the team wasn't able to get through healthy on Sunday.

