Jets Have Ammo for Another Splash Thanks to Jermaine Johnson Split

The New York Jets reportedly swung a deal on Thursday that is going to help the franchise in multiple ways.

Jermaine Johnson II spent the first four seasons of his National Football League career as a member of the Jets. But his fifth season will be elsewhere. New York reportedly agreed to terms on a trade to send Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on X on Thursday.

"Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T'Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote. "The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March. ... T’Vondre Sweat was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2024, the No. 38 overall selection, by the previous regime. He now heads to New York to be with Aaron Glenn."

Darren Mougey masterclass

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) returned to the field against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sweat is a guy who will immediately fill a hole for New York at a position of need. The Jets traded Quinnen Williams away ahead of the trade deadline and now will get a 24-year-old former second-rounder to replace him with two seasons left on his deal.

That's already positive, but it isn't all. The Jets are loaded with four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. New York also is flush with salary cap space. With the trade on Thursday, the Jets are saving even more money in the process.

Sweat's salary cap hit in 2026 is just over $1.6 million, per Over The Cap. In comparison, Johnson's salary cap hit is just over $13.4 million, also per Over The Cap. So, the Jets are filling a hole and giving themselves more financial firepower to go out and spend in free agency. That's huge.

When it comes to Johnson, he's a talented player. He's a Pro Bowl-level talent, but does have just one more season left on his contract. The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and can replace him with a different edge rusher on a rookie deal and still have plenty of financial firepower to add more pieces throughout the offseason.

It's tough to see a player like Johnson go, but this move is for the best and should be viewed positively for Darren Mougey. The Jets are set at defensive tackle now, saved cash and have an easy path to replace Johnson in the NFL Draft. Things are looking up.