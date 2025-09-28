Jets Have 'Damn Good' Rookie Emerging, Per Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets won’t be playing on Sunday, but will return to the field on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.
It’s going to be interesting to see if the club can start to bounce back. Throughout the week, a lot has been said about the quarterback position. That's because initially it wasn't clear if Justin Fields would be back and ready to roll after missing Week 3 due to a concussion. Another position that has been talked about a bit is safety.
Tony Adams missed Week 3 which led to a big opportunity for rookie Malachi Moore. Adams is expected to return on Monday, but Zach Braziller of the New York Post shared that Moore is still is expected to play a role on Monday. On top of that, Aaron Glenn made it clear that the Jets think they have a "damn good player" in Moore, as transcribed by Braziller.
The New York Jets have a solid rookie on their hands
"Tony Adams’ return from a hip injury after missing the Jets’ loss to the Buccaneers doesn’t mean rookie Malachi Moore will immediately return to the bench," Braziller said. "While it is uncertain if that means Moore will remain the team’s starting strong safety or the disappointing Adams will replace him, coach Aaron Glenn said the fourth-round pick out of Alabama will have a role Monday night against the Dolphins. Starting in place of Adams in Week 3, Moore had four tackles.
"I think he did a pretty good job,” Glenn said. “There’s always room for improvement, he’s a rookie, and he made some rookie mistakes, but to be expected from a rookie. He’s going to be a damn good player for us, and I’m looking forward to the way he progresses as these weeks go by. But there won’t be a week that we go in where he doesn’t have a role."
The Jets drafted Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Immediately afterward, a topic of discussion was whether Moore would start right away for the Jets. That didn't end up being the case, but it's clear the Jets like what they have with Moore.