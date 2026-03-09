Jets-Dolphins Minkah Fitzpatrick Blockbuster Explained

The New York Jets have a new safety that the fanbase can be fired up about.

Last offseason, the Jets signed Andre Cisco to try to help stabilize the position. The Jets also drafted Malachi Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Moore looked good right away and played in all 17 games for the Jets, including 14 starts. Cisco only was able to play in eight games due to injury. Tony Adams played in 12 games, including nine starts. Both Cisco and Adams are heading to free agency, and the Jets needed an upgrade anyway.

As a result, New York pulled off one of the best moves possible for the position. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Monday that the Jets agreed to terms on a deal with the Miami Dolphins to acquire five-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for a seventh-round pick. That's not all, though. Schefter reported that the Jets are in agreement on a three-year, $40 million extension with Fitzpatrick as well.

The Jets made a great move

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

So, why Fitzpatrick and why now? ESPN's Rich Cimini pointed to his leadership and experience as the two biggest reasons.

"Once upon a time, Minkah Fitzpatrick was one of the elite ballhawks in the NFL — three season with at least 5 INTs, most recently in 2022 (Steelers). His ball production has declined -- two INTs, 13 PBUs in the last three years," Cimini wrote. "A big factor here is experience and leadership. Told you earlier the #Jets were going to place an emphasis on intangibles. Fitzpatrick is that guy. Of course, the Jets need playmakers, too. Remember, 0 INTs in 2025."

This is a young roster. Also it's very important to note that the Jets didn't haul in an interception in 2025. So, the Jets just got a guy with 21 interceptions under his belt in eight years and who has been known as one of the very best at his position for a seventh-round pick. This is a Darren Mougey masterclass. There's no other way around that. The Jets added a superstar to the safety room for almost nothing.