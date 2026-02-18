New Breece Hall Update Good for Jets, Tough for Star RB

While the New York Jets struggled overall in 2025, there was a clear bright spot on the offense.

Breece Hall was able to stay healthy throughout the campaign and had his best rushing season yet, despite the fact that the Jets' offense struggled to move the ball in general. Hall topped 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. He also was tied for second on the team with 36 catches and was third on the team with 350 receiving yards. His receiving numbers took a bit of a hit, but the passing offense in general struggled.

Hall is someone who is a game-changer on offense. He's someone who can break a long one at any moment and is just 24 years old. He's the type of player you want to have around for a long time. Right now, he's a pending free agent. But the Jets will have options to retain him, whether that means a long-term deal or the franchise/transition tag.

The Jets should do everything to keep Breece Hall

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt weighed in with the latest that he's heard and it's positive for New York.

"What will happen? [Darren Mougey], [Aaron Glenn] and Hall’s agents will all be in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine next week," Rosenblatt wrote. "This is typically where deals happen — or fall apart, and where teams talk to each other about trades. If the Jets don’t know exactly what they want to do yet, they’ll have a better idea coming out of Indianapolis.

"Right now, it feels likely that the Jets slap Hall with the non-exclusive franchise tag or the transition tag and then figure something out from there. Doing that would allow them to either negotiate a new deal with Hall, force him to sign the tender (or hold out), or allow them to see if they can reel in another starting-caliber running back elsewhere in free agency before making a decision on him. It would be bad business to simply let Hall leave without a fight."

New York should be in the business of keeping Hall at all costs this offseason. Handing him the franchise tag would be the easiest way to do so and then the two sides would have time to talk about a long-term deal as well. This update from Rosenblatt should give Jets fans hope because at this point it would be a bit surprising if he wasn't back in 2026, whether on a long-term deal or one of the tags.

For the Jets, this would be great. Hall is an offensive weapon and keeping him at least for another year only could help. For Hall, this isn't as great of an update. If he were to get tagged, that would significantly limit his options. A trip to the open market would likely lead to stiff competition and maybe a higher pay day. If the Jets do use a tag, Hall would have to wait at least one more year before a chance at the open market.

