Jets Lone Bright Spot After Back-To-Back Blowouts

The New York Jets are trending towards having a very high draft pick in 2026.

If there are any silver linings right now after back-to-back blowout losses, that's it. New York took down the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 30 and seemingly was trending in the right direction, but lost against the Miami Dolphins last week, 34-10. The Jets followed up with an even worse loss on Sunday, 48-20, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Jets are 3-11 on the season and cut ties with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Monday as a result.

Now, it's not all Wilks' fault. It's not fair to completely blame him for the team's defensive struggles of late, but a 3-11 record while allowing the third-most points per game is going to do that.

The Jets are going to have a shot at adding a high-impact prospect

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the season were to end today, New York would land the No. 5 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. The only teams that are ahead of the Jets are the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and the Cleveland Browns. On top of this, the Jets would also have the No. 18 pick in the first round thanks to their trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

So, what do the Jets need? There are arguably two massive needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft: quarterback and an elite edge rusher.

New York heavily scouted Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza earlier in the season. If the Jets are going to draft a quarterback in 2026, there isn't a better option. If Arch Manning enters the 2026 NFL Draft, he arguably would be a phenomenal fit, too. He got a lot of negative buzz throughout the season, but led Texas to a 9-3 record and had 2,942 passing yards, 24 touchdowns seven interceptions, 244 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns.

Mendoza very well could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Giants and Titans are seemingly set at quarterback. The Raiders and Browns have more questions, though. If the Jets want a top quarterback, they need a lot ot go right over the next couple of weeks. They either need to lose games and hope the teams in front win, or eventually package some picks together to move up if they want someone like Mendoza.

If the Jets were to stick at No. 5 and not land a top quarterback, arguably the top pick would be Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who has been compared to Micah Parsons. Other options who could fit New York's needs are defensive tackle Peter Woods of Clemson and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. of Miami.

There are three weeks left in the regular season and all eyes should be on the positioning the rest of the way.

