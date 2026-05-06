3 Jets Veterans in Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Rookies

The New York Jets made a ton of notable selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, which addressed major areas of need. For the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (17.6 PPG) and 31st-ranked scoring defense (29.6 PPG) last season, the Jets needed to start somewhere in their rebuilding effort, and it is safe to say they did that with their selections.

With that in mind, some of the veterans on the team were on thin ice entering the draft, and they are even less comfortable now following the selections the Jets made. While some of the selections will likely jump in immediately and contend for starting spots, others may still be a threat to unseat some veterans from their current roles in due time.

Here are three Jets who are in danger of losing their jobs to rookies following the draft.

1. Mazi Smith, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith appeared in only three games last season with the Jets after he was acquired in the mid-season trade that sent All-Pro Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. In that limited action, the former first-rounder out of Michigan was nonexistent. Even during his stint with the Cowboys, Smith had just 57 tackles and two sacks, so it is not like he has been overly impressive when he has played more frequently, either.

With the addition of fourth-round pick Darrell Jackson Jr., Smith's odds of sticking around with the Jets took a hit. It also doesn't help that the Jets declined Smith's fifth-year option after the draft.

The 6-foot-5, 337-pound Jackson, who split his first two collegiate seasons with Maryland and Miami, spent his last three seasons at Florida State and put together his best campaigns to date.

With 79 run stops and a career-high 24 last season, in addition to 52 solo tackles, two passes defended, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in college, it is easy to see why he was one of the Jets' top targets in the fourth round.

He is currently listed as a second-stringer on the Jets depth chart alongside Smith. But when you consider Smith's dismal 39.8 Pro Football Focus overall grade, it is clear how poorly he has played and why the high upside of someone like Jackson could be enough to overtake him on the roster.

2. Bailey Zappe, QB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bailey Zappe (14) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zappe was signed to a futures contract at the end of last season and is currently listed as QB4 on the Jets roster. Aside from the 2023 season, when he appeared in a career-high 10 games for the New England Patriots, the 2022 fourth-rounder out of Western Kentucky has made limited appearances. He has thrown for 2,223 yards, but with more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (12) in his career, his outlook is not exactly the brightest with three other QBs on the roster.

The Jets traded Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason and lost backup Tyrod Taylor to the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Veteran Geno Smith was acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, but considering his inconsistency and turnover-prone nature, the Jets needed some additional depth at the position.

The Jets eliminated some of those concerns when they selected Clemson QB Cade Klubnik in the fourth round. He may not have been the flashiest move the Jets could have made, but the fact that he accounted for 73 passing TDs and just 24 interceptions shows that he has a better knack for protecting the ball, something that Zappe has not done consistently.

Klubnik also added 17 rushing touchdowns during his collegiate career, so the potential is certainly there for him to one-up Zappe with his dual-threat ability.

3. Marquis Hayes, OG

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets guard Marquis Hayes (77) following the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Hayes had bounced around between several teams during his NFL career before joining the Jets last offseason. Hayes ultimately struggled to find his footing and spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad. That level of inconsistency should have him feeling uneasy, especially with the addition of sixth-round pick Anez Cooper.

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound Cooper posted personal-best PFF grades in offense (68.7), run blocking (67.4), and pass protection (78.9) while surrendering only 12 pressures last season with the Hurricanes. As the Jets prepare for potential splits on their offensive line following the 2026 season, Cooper must make some early impressions as he settles into the organization.

He is currently listed as the third-string right guard behind Hayes. But the potential is there for the rookie to overtake Hayes and improve his positioning on this roster with possible changes as early as next season.