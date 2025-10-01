Jets Hit Jackpot; Rookie Already Emerging As Franchise Star
The New York Jets came into the season with a lot of question marks on offense. A lot of their roster holes were filled in the offseason, but nobody knew how the Jets' new additions would perform in New York.
At the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets passed on a few potential defensive stars. They passed on a few playmakers on offense, too. Instead, they landed on Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou at pick No. 7 in the first round.
This selection was criticized for the majority of the offseason, as many experts believed the Jets reached on Membou. But the rookie has been excellent this season.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently highlighted Membou's performance through four weeks. Brugler listed him as the top rookie offensive tackle in the league this year and shared some high praise for the 21-year-old franchise star.
Armand Membou emerging as a star for the Jets
"Membou has been the best rookie offensive lineman in the NFL through four weeks. Full stop. He set a high bar in Week 1 with one of the best NFL debuts we have seen, which included several impressive reps versus Steelers star T.J. Watt," Brugler wrote. "Although he hasn’t been perfect since then, there has been very little drop-off in his play, and he has graded very well as both a run blocker and in pass protection.
"His college tape showed a blocker with tremendous balance and the finishing strength to consistently counter what defenses threw at him, and his NFL tape has been more of the same (with even more pancakes). Still just 21, Membou looks like a cornerstone player for the Jets."
For the most part, Membou has been dominant for the Jets. He kept superstar edge rusher TJ Watt in check, for the most part, in Week 1. Watt was still productive, but Membou kept him out of the backfield more than many expected.
Since then, he's continued to dominate edge rushers, both in the passing game and as a run blocker.
Considering his age and potential, the Jets have seemingly landed a star. If Membou can continue to improve on this early season success, the Jets might see him emerge as a true franchise cornerstone this season.
