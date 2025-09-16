Jets Host 8 For Workout, Including Ex-Steelers DB And Old Friend
The New York Jets have been looking around for some more depth and found some on Tuesday in the form of Nik Needham. He was signed to the Jets' practice squad, but he wasn't the only guy the Jets brought in for a workout.
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets brought in eight different defensive backs for a workout including Needham, Jaden Davis, Thomas Graham, Richie Grant, Arthur Maulet, Tanner McAlister, Jalen Mills, and Duke Shelley.
The New York Jets were busy on Tuesday
"With a banged-up secondary (Michael Carter II and Tony Adams), the Jets worked out 8 DBs today: Jaden Davis, Thomas Graham, Richie Grant, Arthur Maulet (former Jet), Tanner McAlister, Jalen Mills (former Jet), Nik Needham (signed to PS) and Duke Shelley," Cimini said.
Of the guys who worked out with the Jets on Tuesday, Needham obviously stands out the most seeing as he signed with the Jets already, per the team.
"The Jets have signed DB Nik Needham to the practice squad and released K Harrison Mevis," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir said. "Needham (6-1, 196) originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in May of 2019. He appeared in 63 games for Miami from 2019-2024 and totaled 200 tackles, 25 pass defenses, 6 INTs, 6 quarterback hits and 3 sacks. Needham spent last season on the Dolphins' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster three times, appearing in two games. Needham was signed by the Browns in April and released in August."
Beyond him, Mills is a big-name, veteran guy. But, he won't be signing with the Jets in the near future. It was reported on Tuesday that he's going to be signing with the Houston Texans' practice squad. Graham is someone with a lot of experience worth circling back to. He has played 12 games since 2021 with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers. Grant has four years of experience with the Atlanta Falcons, as well. He played in all 17 games for the Falcons last year.
The Jets already signed Needham. Should they bring another guy in?