Jets Sign Veteran CB, Shake Up Practice Squad
The New York Jets are adding some organizational depth for the secondary.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that New York is signing six-year NFL veteran Nik Needham and releasing kicker Harrison Mevis.
"Jets practice-squad moves: Sign former Dolphins CB Nik Needham, 28, who has played 63 career games. Released by the Browns in the preseason," Cimini said. "Released from the PS: K Harrison Mevis."
The Jets officially announced the move afterward.
The New York Jets were busy on Tuesday
"The Jets have signed DB Nik Needham to the practice squad and released K Harrison Mevis," per team reporter Susanna Weir. "Needham (6-1, 196) originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in May of 2019. He appeared in 63 games for Miami from 2019-2024 and totaled 200 tackles, 25 pass defenses, 6 INTs, 6 quarterback hits and 3 sacks. Needham spent last season on the Dolphins' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster three times, appearing in two games. Needham was signed by the Browns in April and released in August.
"Mevis (5-11, 243) signed with the Jets in June. He most recently played for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions and converted 95.2% of his field-goal attempts during the 2025 season. The Missouri product signed with the Panthers in May 2024 as an undrafted free agent and was waived that August. Mevis appeared in all three preseason games for the Jets this summer and converted 3 FG attempts against the Packers. Mevis was added to the Jets' practice squad on Aug. 27."
The Jets' secondary has gotten some flak this season so far through two games. Needham is a guy who the Jets have seen a lot of over the years. The 28-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he only appeared in two games. He was a regular contributor for the Dolphins from 2019 through 2021 and had six interceptions in 45 games. The last three years haven't been as consistent and then he had a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns.
Now, he gets an opportunity with the Jets.
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Glenn Addresses Growing Michael Clemons Concern