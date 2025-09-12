Jets Facing Backlash For Week 1 4th Quarter Struggles
The New York Jets came into Week 1 with questions revolving around their team. Head coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields quickly answered these questions with an impressive offensive performance.
Fields and the Jets, despite a depleted wide receiver room, scored 32 points on a loaded Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Fields ran two touchdowns on the ground and threw one in the air en route to the offensive outburst. Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson were mightily impressive in Week 1, too.
But the Jets fell apart as the game went on. Late in the game, the Jets allowed a few big plays. Brandon Stephens dropped a potential interception deep in Steelers territory. Xavier Gipson fumbled on special teams, leading to the Steelers gaining all the momentum. Unnecessary penalties killed the Jets, too.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently bashed the Jets for their fourth-quarter mistakes that led to their Week 1 loss to the Steelers.
Jets under fire for massive Week 1 mistakes
"The Jets blew a pair of fourth-quarter leads in a heartbreaking home loss to the Steelers in Week 1, which doesn't pair well with the fact they lost six games after leading in the fourth quarter in 2024," Gagnon wrote. "New coach, new quarterback. Same problem. This team is failing to deliver when it matters most. They gave up 34 Sunday and now star defender Sauce Gardner's status is in doubt with a groin injury. They'll just be lucky if the fourth quarter matters the next two weeks against Buffalo and Tampa Bay."
The Steelers aren't one of the best teams in football. They're good, but not great. The Buffalo Bills, who the Jets match up with in Week 2, are great. The Jets can't afford to make these same mistakes against the Bills.
New York will need to win the penalty and turnover battle if it wants a chance to upset the Bills. The Jets have already cut Gipson following his costly fumble. Going forward, the Jets will need to play a lot cleaner if they want to sustain real success.
