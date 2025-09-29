Jets Insider Talks Breece Hall, NFL Trade Deadline
The New York Jets are fortunate to have one of the most dynamic, young running backs in the National Football League. But, will that remain the case after the 2025 NFL trade deadline?
Well, that depends on how the next few weeks go, New York is 0-3 on the season heading into a Week 4 AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins. If the Jets can win, that will obviously help their case. An 0-4 start would be a disaster. No matter what, these next few weeks will be interesting to see if the Jets can turn things around.
If not, SNY’s Connor Hughes said Hall could be a big-name trade deadline candidate.
Will the New York Jets trade away the playmaker?
"Breece Hall," Hughes quickly said when asked which players could be traded before the November deadline. "Like, I could see Breece Hall being a potential option dealt at the deadline. Breece Hall would be one."
Hall's name was thrown around throughout the offseason, but the Jets opted to keep him. One of the reasons why the trade speculation picked up was because Hall is on the last year of his deal, hasn't gotten an extension, and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said at the time how he wanted to have a running back room by committee.
While this is the case, Hall clearly is the head of the committee. He has 38 rushing attempts heading into Week 4. Justin Fields is second on the team with 17 and didn't play Week 3. Braelon Allen is third with 14 carries. Clearly, Hall is the guy for the Jets and the team talked this week about wanting to get the ball in his hands even more.
It would be surprising to see him get moved after all all of noise of the summer led to nothing. But, with that being said, if the Jets continue to stack up losses ahead of the trade deadline, maybe things could change. There's a ton of mock trades and stuff like that out there that can be ignored. But, an insider like Hughes saying Hall's name raises eyebrows.
