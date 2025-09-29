Jets Country

Jets Vs. Dolphins: How To Watch MNF Doubleheader, Final Score Prediction

The New York Jets are returning to the field on Monday...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The New York Jets will take on the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on Monday night hoping to avoid an 0-4 start to the campaign.

New York is hitting the road to take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. It's actually the first of two games that will be played on Monday night. The Jets and the Dolphins will get the party started at 7:15 p.m. ET while the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos will follow with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Denver.

The Jets enter the contest getting starting quarterback Justin Fields back on the bright side, but also riding a three-game losing streak featuring losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins are also 0-3. Miami has arguably had a lighter schedule to this point, but has lost against the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and the Bills heading into Monday night's showdown.

Here's all you need to know about the Jets-Dolphins Week 4 matchup:

The Jets and Dolphins will face off Monday night

Miami Dolphins helmet
Nov 7, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Television: ESPN
Streaming: NFL+, ESPN
Radio: WAXQ-FM, Q104.3 (iHeart Radio), Westwood One

The Jets and Dolphins always play each other tough. They could be undefeated -- or in this case winless -- and typically still put on a show against one another. Neither have started the season off how they wanted to and this came is integral to both. An 0-4 start to the season doesn't 100 percent guarantee that a team misses the playoffs, but it makes the chances very slim.

With that being said, here's a score prediction for Week 4:

Jets: 28 Dolphins: 24

We should get a close one on Monday night between these two AFC East foes, but the Jets arguably have enough that they should be able to get past a weak Dolphins defense. New York's defense hasn't exactly been staunch this season, but the offense should be able to do well against Miami's defense.

Patrick McAvoy
