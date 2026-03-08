Jets Insider Hints New York Won't Land Dream WR Target

The New York Jets have a slew of spots on the roster that they need to upgrade this offseason. Notably, they need to add a quarterback and a wide receiver or two.

At quarterback, it's going to be hard to find a franchise option. But at wide receiver, there are plenty of options including Indianapolis Colts free agent Alec Pierce. Pierce is the perfect target for the Jets because he's young and a big play threat. He cleared 1,000 yards last season with under 50 receptions, good for well over 20 yards per reception.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently poured cold water on the idea of the Jets signing Pierce this offseason, despite the perfect fit. Rosenblatt suggested the Jets wouldn't be willing to spend big on free agents and that Pierce is expected to sign for more than the Jets are willing to offer.

Jets unlikely to sign Alec Pierce at huge price tag

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Just don’t expect them to be particularly active in the first wave of free agency, when the top free agents often get the biggest contracts," Rosenblatt wrote. "Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, who carries a big stick on all roster decisions, will be shopping in the second and third tiers of free agency, trying to find bargains where they can. For example, if the Jets liked the idea of adding wide receiver Alec Pierce to their team at one point, they didn’t once they saw what the price could be to sign him. Right now, the feeling is that Pierce could get close to $30 million a season. That’s too rich for the Jets’ appetite."

While Pierce would fit the roster perfectly, he wouldn't fit the payroll perfectly. He's expected to sign for close to $30 million per year, which should be too rich for the Jets blood.

New York has an entire roster to fill out with holes all over it. The front office might have nearly $75 million to work with, but their cap flexibility would take a huge hit if they gave $30 million per year to Pierce.

Plus, this wouldn't make them a Super Bowl contender. They still don't have a quarterback and they still don't have a good defense. Adding a star wide receiver would be fun, but it doesn't make sense for $30 million per year.