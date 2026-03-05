Jets Insider Takes Strong Stance on Probability of Kyler Murray to New York

The New York Jets need a starting quarterback once again, and this offseason, the list of available names is particularly fascinating.

Since the Jets are not expected to use the No. 2 pick in the draft on a QB, the main candidates are trade acquisitions and free agents. The latter pool expanded on Tuesday, when the Arizona Cardinals informed former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray he would be cut when the new league year begins next Wednesday.

It's only natural for the Jets to be linked to Murray, who still has obvious physical talent and is only 28 years old (29 by Week 1). But one Jets insider spelled out a reason to be skeptical about the probability that the two-time Pro Bowler would land in Gotham City.

Is there a chance Murray chooses Jets?

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini spelled out his expectations for the Jets' potential pursuit of Murray, and stated his belief that New York would be more interested in the longtime Cardinals signal-caller than the inverse.

I would expect them to have some level of interest. Why wouldn't they? They're desperate and he's a starting-caliber QB who will cost only the vet minimum in 2026. Gotta check him out.

"I'd be surprised if the interest is mutual. The Jets aren't a place where QBs go for career rehab."

Of course, a lack of interest at the beginning of the free-agent process doesn't necessarily preclude a player from signing somewhere, but if we assume Cimini's notion is correct, then Murray would have to have very little other interest as a starter to consider coming to New York.

Last season, Murray played in just five games due to a nagging foot injury. He put up a 68.3% completion rate, but with a career-worst 6.0 yards per passing attempt, and a career-low 192.4 passing yards per game.

Everyone has their own opinions about what's best for the Jets, but it's likely that they'll at least kick the tires on Murray, who is bound to have other options. Keep a close eye on the Minnesota Vikings, as the two sides seem to have a fairly strong mutual interest.