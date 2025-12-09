Jets’ Isaiah Williams Reaches Milestone Not Seen In 2002

The New York Jets have certainly been fortunate to have Isaiah Williams as a member of the franchise this season.

There was a time when some in the fanbase may not have thought this. Williams signed with the Jets back in September after the team moved on from Xavier Gipson after he fumbled in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite seemingly having other return options internally, the Jets brought Williams in and the decision has proved to be a very good one.

Williams has played in 11 games for the Jets and has been stellar in the return game. He has 26 punt returns for 387 yards (14.9 yards per return) to go along with two punt return touchdowns. On top of this, he has 22 kick returns for 653 yards (29.7 yards per return). Every time an opposing team kicks, they have to be worried that Williams is going to break one loose. That in itself is a threat, and is part of the reason why the Jets have arguably the best special teams in the National Football League.

The specialist is having a big year

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) is upended by Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) as he returns a punt for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Jets took to X and noted that Williams actually is just the third player in team history with multiple punt return touchdowns in a single season.

"The third player in franchise history with multiple punt return TDs in a season," the team wrote. "Keep 'em coming, (Isaiah Williams)."

Williams became the third player in team history to have multiple punt return touchdowns in a season and is the first to do so since Santana Moss back in 2002, per the team.

On top of this, the 24-year-old has set new career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (61). Williams also has 29 rushing yards on the season as well.

All in all, signing Williams seemed like a lottery ticket at the time. New York had a need in the return game and targeted someone who has had success in his young career in exactly that. He's carried it over to New York and the Jets have needed him.

The return game doesn't typically get many headlines, but the Jets utilize it in a way that has a legit impact on winning. Williams is a big reason why.

