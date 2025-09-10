Jets Sign Ex-Bengals And Lions WR, Shake Up Practice Squad
The New York Jets made a difficult decision on Wednesday and opted to move on from wide receiver/returner Xavier Gipson after a costly fumble Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York didn't wait around to add another piece and on Wednesday also announced the official signing of former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions receiver/specialist Isaiah Williams.
"The Jets have signed WR Isaiah Williams and released WR Xavier Gipson," Jets team reporter Eric Allen shared. "Williams (5-10, 185), a second-year player from Illinois, joins the Green & White after a stint on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. An undrafted free agent who signed with the Detroit Lions on May 10, 2024, Williams started his rookie season with Detroit before being waived by the Lions on Nov. 7. Appearing in 8 games (2 with Detroit and 6 with Cincinnati), Williams had 11 PRs for 93 yards (8.5 average) with the Bengals.
"The St. Louis, MO native led the Big Ten in 2023 in receptions (82) and ranked second in receiving yards (1055), while returning 11 punts for 127 yards (11.5). He was named first-team All-Big Ten as a WR and honorable mention All-Big Ten as a return specialist."
Last year, Williams played in eight games total with the Lions and the Bengals -- six with the Bengals and with the Lions -- and now will replace Gipson on the active roster.
This isn't the Jets' first move of the week. On Tuesday, the Jets also announced the signing of running back Keilan Robinson to the practice squad and release of fellow running back Lawrance Toafili.
"The Jets have signed RB Keilan Robinson to the practice squad and released RB Lawrance Toafili," team reporter Susanna Weir shared. "Robinson (5-8, 191) was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The special teams contributor saw action in the Jaguars' final six games of the 2024-25 season, returning two kickoffs. Robinson began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Texas, where he ranked eighth in school history in average yards per kickoff return (24.2). The Washington, D.C. native was waived by the Jaguars in June and claimed by the Eagles. He was then waived by Philadelphia in August."
A busy week, to say the least, for New York and we're not even at the weekend yet.
