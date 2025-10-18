Jets Add WR To Roster, Shake Up Practice Squad After Injury Update
The New York Jets are the only winless team left in the NFL after Week 6. They're 0-6 on the year coming off a crushing loss to the Denver Broncos. In Week 7, the Jets will play host to the 3-3 Carolina Panthers as Aaron Glenn continues to search for his first win as a head coach.
But the Jets couldn't get to the game without some hiccups. Last week, Garrett Wilson suffered a knee injury and is officially listed as doubtful for the game against the Panthers. It would be quite shocking if he managed to play. Cornerback Michael Carter II missed Week 6 with a concussion and was recently ruled out for Week 7, too.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. stepped up in his place and did quite a good job for the Jets. New York is going to need Brownlee to continue his level of production against the Panthers.
But the Jets made a handful of roster moves after Carter's injury update.
Michael Carter II listed out for Week 7, Jets add Isaiah Williams to roster
The Jets announced they signed wide receiver Isaiah Williams ahead of the game while releasing linebacker Mark Robinson.
Williams made a few huge mistakes as the Jets' punt and kick returner a few weeks ago, but he's since worked his way back to the practice squad and active roster. Robinson was a special teamer who had made a few plays for the Jets this season.
New York is going to need Williams on special teams this week, but the young wide receiver might also find a place on the field on offense given the lack of depth at wide receiver. The Jets might have to dip into their fifth or sixth wide receiver given all the injuries.
The Jets also announced that they had activated linebacker Ja'Markis Weston from the reserve list while elevating cornerback Korie Black and linebacker Jackson Sirmon from the practice squad.
Weston was a participant in practice this week and looks to carve out a role on special teams in the coming weeks.
More NFL: Jets Deadline Buzz Centers Around 2 Star Trade Candidates