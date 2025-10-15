Jets Country

Jets' Justin Fields Makes Huge Admission After Embarrassing Week 6 Loss

Justin Fields has been far too conservative this season...

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets were on the losing end of one of the more embarrassing losses of the season. And it wasn't embarrassing because of the final score, as the Jets only lost the Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos 13-11. But they posted negative 10 yards of net passing yards after quarterback Justin Fields threw for 45 yards but was sacked for 55 yards.

It was obvious that some things needed to change for the Jets offense after this game. A lot of the media called for Fields to be benched, but head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that he's sticking with Fields.

But it's clear that Fields understands the gravity of such a loss. He seems to know that changes need to be made, too, though they don't need to be personnel changes.

Justin Fields admits he's been too conservative this season

"I feel like I've been a little too conservative in a sense," Fields said when speaking to the media on Wednesday. "Probably just be a little bit more aggressive...it comes to a point where you have to find that healthy balance"

Week 7 might not be the best week to open up the offense, though. Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds both missed practice on Wednesday. Wilson is very unlikely to play and Reynolds could miss the game, too. This would leave the Jets with a very depleted wide receiver room.

The Jets would be much better if Fields was willing to take more aggressive shots. They haven't utilized any of their deep threat wide receivers. In fact, they haven't really used any wide receiver beyond Wilson. With Wilson likely missing this week, the Jets are going to need to find a big play guy for Fields to throw to.

Finding a healthy balance between aggressive and conservative is the key to a successful offense. If a team is too conservative, they end up suffering a loss like the Jets did to the Broncos. If they're too aggressive, they can be reckless and turnovers will spike.

Hopefully the Jets can see some improvement from Fields in the coming weeks.

