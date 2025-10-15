3 Jets Stars At Center Of Growing 49ers Trade Deadline Buzz
The New York Jets are bound to be sellers at the trade deadline. They're one of the worst teams in football, and they're only getting worse.
At this point, the Jets could begin unloading players in exchange for draft picks to help speed up the rebuild.
ESPN's NFL insider, Jeremy Fowler, recently listed Jets edge rushers Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson as potential trade targets for the San Francisco 49ers this season.
"Other potential options I suspect the 49ers will check on include edge rushers Rashan Gary (Packers), Jaelan Phillips (Dolphins), Bradley Chubb (Dolphins), Jermaine Johnson (Jets), Will McDonald IV (Jets) and Arden Key (Titans)," Fowler wrote. "If the Packers won't part with Gary -- and I don't think they would -- they have pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare, a former starter who's relegated to a reserve role in a contract year. Pass rusher could elicit the most movement on the trade market overall, and I suspect San Francisco will be involved to some extent.
With the 49ers battling injuries, either Jets edge rusher could work as a trade target, but Johnson would be very expensive to land. Johnson would be one of the more expensive trade targets on the market, but McDonald could be acquirable.
Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald IV, Quincy Williams linked to trade with the 49ers
ESPN's Dan Graziano also listed Jets linebacker Quincy Williams as a potential target for the 49ers.
"They have plenty of cap space to take on contracts if teams are unloading them. I don't think it needs to be edge help, though that's probably a priority," Graziano wrote. "If the Jets are dealing players, as most people seem to expect they will, could linebacker Quincy Williams (who's playing on the final year of his contract) make sense for San Francisco?"
Williams makes a lot of sense as a trade chip for the Jets. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could be moved to a contender as a rental. It seems unlikely the Jets will be interested in re-signing Williams at this point because they haven't pursued it yet.
At the end of the day, the Jets and 49ers make a lot of sense as trade partners this year.
